5 things learned from WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco's Sportskeeda interview

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco is one of the most well-respected performers in professional wrestling history.

One half of the legendary Brisco Brothers tag team, Gerald Brisco had a legendary in-ring career before transitioning into a behind-the-scenes role with WWE as an agent, promoter, and talent scout.

Brisco was released by WWE in September 2020 after being with the company for 36 years. The WWE Hall of Famer was initially furloughed in April due to the global pandemic. However, his release was confirmed later in the year.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone recently interviewed Gerald Brisco for another episode of UnSKripted.

A variety of topics were discussed, including Brisco's 36 year WWE career, his wrestling career in a variety of different territories, and much more.

Let's take a closer look at five things we learned from WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco's Sportskeeda interview.

#5. Best and Worst WWE matches he worked on as an agent

Gerald Brisco held a variety of roles during his tenure as a WWE employee.

The WWE Hall of Famer was a promotor, talent scout and also worked as an agent throughout the 1990s.

When asked about the best and worst matches he was an agent for, Brisco pointed out Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret "Hitman" Hart's classic encounter at WrestleMania 13:

"Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart at Wrestlemania 13...it kind of changed the course of our direction, for years and years. I thought that was a good match. I'm going to give credit to the two of the best talents that ever stepped in a WWE ring, you know, Bret Hart and Stone Cold."

However, Brisco also pointed out that he was an agent for some more infamous matches, such as a Punjabi Prison match:

"I was in charge, so I got screamed at regardless. I always looked at the card and picked the hardest match to put together where I knew the agent was going to get in trouble and I would take that job to keep him from getting hollered at because I was in-charge and get hollered at regardless, so I might as well save a guy from that. I also did a Punjabi (Prison) match that was considered awful."

