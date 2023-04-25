WWE Hall of Famer gives disheartening update on Becky Lynch

This week's episode of WWE RAW was the second that Becky Lynch was missing after being attacked by Trish Stratus following her Tag Team Championship loss.

Lynch noted that she wouldn't be part of last week's show, but was radio silent this week, which allowed Trish Stratus to give an update on her former friend. Stratus claimed that Becky was struggling to juggle being a mother and a WWE Superstar.

Stratus herself has two children and claimed that she is thriving as a result, but this was very different for Becky Lynch, who welcomed her daughter back in December 2020 alongside Seth Rollins.

Stratus claimed that she saw Lynch cracking under the pressure, so she came along and put her out of her misery. Trish then claimed that The Man should be thanking her for her actions.

Becky Lynch is expected to take on Trish Stratus at SummerSlam in August, and the fact that she hasn't been seen in two weeks could be the company's way of prolonging the current storyline beyond Backlash.

Do you think Becky Lynch will return to RAW and confront Trish Stratus ahead of WWE Backlash next weekend? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

