“He still works like it’s real” - WWE Hall of Famer heaps praise on AJ Styles [Exclusive]

WWE Hall of Famer Brian James - better known as Road Dogg - recently heaped praise on AJ Styles for his in-ring prowess.

Styles has been without a solid program on WWE TV for some time now, engaging in mini feuds with the likes of The Miz and Theory over the last couple of months. The 45-year old hasn't wrestled a match on a premium live event since June's Hell in a Cell and hasn't won a bout on one since last year's Money in the Bank.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws podcast on SportsKeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, Road Dogg, Vince Russo, and Dr. Chris discussed WWE's use of The Phenomenal One.

When asked whether age is a factor in Styles' lowered position on the card, Brian James agreed, but praised the former WWE Champion for his in-ring ability at his age:

"AJ's so good that they kept him even though he was older. Because he still works at an incredible level. Head and shoulders above, I would say, 95% of wrestlers in the world. He's so good, and he still works. The thing about AJ Styles is, he still works like it's real. He still works like everything he's getting hit with or hitting somebody with is real. And that got lost on a lot of people a long time ago." [4:36 to 5:03]

Check out the full clip from this episode of The Wrestling Outlaws below:

The Phenomenal One signed with WWE when he was 36, towards the end of a regular wrestler's physical prime. When a performer enters their 40s, it is said that their days in wrestling are numbered. But AJ Styles doesn't seem to have lost a step when it comes to in-ring ability.

AJ Styles wrestled two matches on this week's WWE RAW

Proving that he is still as athletic as ever, AJ Styles wrestled two in-ring clinics on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Two triple-threat matches were announced for the night, the winners of which would face each other in the main event to crown the No. 1 contender for Bobby Lashley's United States Championship.

In the show's opening match, Styles took on Mustafa Ali and The Miz in a fast-paced match. He won the bout after hitting Ali with a Styles Clash after an innovative spot.

Later in the night, AJ took on Ciampa, but wasn't able to scrape another win. In an athletic 13-minute contest, the former NXT Champion took the victory.

Despite not getting a shot at the US title, AJ Styles proved on this week's RAW that he is still second to none when it comes to in-ring ability.

Please credit "The Wrestling Outlaws podcast" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far