WWE Hall of Famer Lita returns to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania 

Lita was attacked on WWE RAW the week after WrestleMania, and Trish Stratus went on to team up with Becky Lynch before the two women lost the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Stratus later took responsibility for attacking the former Women's Champion, but surprisingly, she has yet to return and get even with her former ally.

Many fans believed that Lita could have been injured in real life, but this doesn't appear to be the case since The Extreme Diva returned to the ring for the first time this weekend when she attacked Jack Cartwheel at Indy wrestling promotion Hoodslam in Oakland, CA on Friday night.

The match was back and forth for several minutes before Lita rolled into the ring from behind the referee's back and dealt a blow to finally end the bout.

Will Lita return to WWE to help Becky Lynch?

Lita was on-hand to help Becky Lynch overcome Damage CTRL earlier this year and could now be called back to help The Man overcome Stratus and Zoey Stark.

After Stark cost Becky her match at Night of Champions, the two women attacked Lynch again this week on RAW, where it was made clear that The Man will need some kind of backup.

While several women on the RAW roster could help Becky overcome the odds, Lita has unfinished business with Stratus and would be the perfect person to partner with Lynch if that match becomes a tag team bout at Money in the Bank.

Money in the Bank is now around three weeks away, so there is plenty of time left to build Lita's return.

