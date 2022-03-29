WWE Hall of Famer Lita comments on possible return

Former Women's Champion Lita is open to a WWE return down the road.

The Hall of Famer competed in two pay-per-views this year. She made an appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble match before challenging Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber. Although Lita failed to win the championship, she was emotional after the ovation she received.

During a recent appearance on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, the legend admitted to being inspired by the return of Edge:

“I think it has been cool and inspiring seeing Edge come back after all that happened with his neck, and he can still go and knows how to engage with the crowd,” (h/t to WrestlingNews.co)

The former Women's Champion refused to rule out a WWE return down the road:

“It is tempting, but at the same time, I don’t know. I feel conflicted. I feel proud of what I did with Becky and everything is good. But at the same time, there is that part that says, ‘Well how much better would it be if I trained for it if the opportunity falls in my lap again?’ But I don’t want to force it. It might happen. Someone might call me out on TV and then I will answer.” (h/t to WrestlingNews.co)

Lita did not want to work in storyline with Edge

Lita recently spoke about her famous angle with Edge. In 2005, the Hall of Famer's real-life relationship with the Rated-R Superstar was turned into an on-screen storyline alongside her former boyfriend Matt Hardy.

The WWE legend faced a lot of heat from fans as she turned heel. Speaking on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions Show, she said that it was extremely difficult for her to stay positive during the feud:

“There were definitely, especially during this time, days that it was hard to get on the plane to come to work, because I’m like, 'You’re willingly participating in this very stressful situation,'” (H/T - Danny Hart of Sportskeeda Wrestling)

