WWE Hall of Famer to make his SmackDown return after 4 months? Exploring the chances

WrestleMania XL is just a few weeks away, and the upcoming edition of SmackDown will give an insight into the feuds and storylines for the extravaganza. The show could also mark the return of a WWE Hall of Famer after four months who is currently on hiatus.

The name in question is Rey Mysterio. The legendary luchador has been away from television ever since Santos Escobar assaulted him last November. However, it looks like his return is on the horizon. Recent reports seem to indicate that the former World Heavyweight Champion is ready to return to action.

The Master of 619 could make his surprise return this week during the scheduled Street Fight between Escobar and Carlito. With WrestleMania XL around the corner, the possibility of it happening is quite good. Mysterio could return and look to exact vengeance from Escobar, which could accentuate the Great Latino War on SmackDown.

WWE has seemingly penciled in the plans, as the company will look to put the Hall of Famer in The Show of Shows. His return will play a pivotal role in speeding up the ongoing feud between the Latino World Order and the Legado World Order, which could culminate at WrestleMania XL. Hence, the prospect of it happening on SmackDown this week is plausible.

Rey Mysterio's potential appearance on SmackDown could determine his WrestleMania XL match

The LWO saga took an interesting turn last year when Santos Escobar turned on his idol, Rey Mysterio. Since then, WWE has played out the storyline and added layers to it, thus continuing the rivalry.

With the addition of Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, and Elektra Lopez to Escobar's side, this feud has gained quite a bit of momentum. However, Mysterio's redemption was put on hold as he went on hiatus and underwent surgery. There's a good possibility that the legendary luchador will return this week on the blue brand.

Not only will his return accentuate the ongoing feud, but it could also determine his opponent for WrestleMania XL. Rey Mysterio might return and lay out a challenge to Santos Escobar, which could pave the way for their potential match at The Showcase of the Immortals. While the angle is speculative, the prospect of it happening is good.

WWE could also book faction warfare between Mysterio's team and Escobar's team at the Philadelphia extravaganza. This will put more superstars in the spotlight and could turn out to be an interesting idea in the Great Latino War.

Will Rey Mysterio return to WWE on the upcoming episode of SmackDown? Share your views in the comments section below.

