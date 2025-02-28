WWE Hall of Famer to return after 691 days at Elimination Chamber & shockingly turn heel? Exploring the possibility

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event will truly be a star-studded show as it will feature legendary names like John Cena, Trish Stratus, The Rock, and more. Triple H can truly make the upcoming PLE an unforgettable night. In what could be a huge surprise, WWE could bring back a popular Hall of Famer in Toronto.

Lita can make a shocking return at the upcoming spectacle and turn heel by attacking Stratus. But what caused the speculation? The Extreme Diva's last appearance came on the April 10, 2023, episode of RAW. She was set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Becky Lynch. However, the veteran suffered a brutal attack ahead of her match.

Well, the attacker was none other than her own friend, Trish Stratus. Lita never got an opportunity for revenge. But Elimination Chamber 2025 could be the perfect stage for her to settle some old scores with The Quintessential WWE Diva. Stratus will team up with Tiffany Stratton to take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match in Toronto.

Lita can surprisingly show up and cost the babyface duo the bout. She could also launch an unhinged attack on Trish Stratus after the match, reminding her of the betrayal in 2023. Well, if that happens, it could garner a huge reaction from the fans, and why not? Lita's homecoming is something that no one is expecting at Elimination Chamber.

However, this is nothing but speculation at this point. It would be interesting if it happens, but the possibility is relatively low.

Lita to start a storyline for WrestleMania 41 after Elimination Chamber 2025?

Elimination Chamber will be the last stop on The Road to WrestleMania 42. It is the time when legends rise and icons return to start a program for WWE's biggest annual spectacle. With Trish Stratus back, fans have been speculating whether Lita would return to start a feud with her for The Show of Shows

Well, that seems quite unlikely at this point. Even if The Extreme Diva shows up at Elimination Chamber, she is not expected to compete in a match at WrestleMania 41. During an interview with Inside The Ropes in January, the WWE legend expressed her satisfaction with her last run in the Stamford-based promotion.

Lita showed no interest in stepping into the squared circle again. The 49-year-old had a legendary career, and she has nothing left to prove. However, she did not rule out the possibility of a return to WWE.

While a return could happen at some point, Lita getting involved in a storyline seems like a far-fetched scenario at this point.

