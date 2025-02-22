WWE Hall of Famer to return & dethrone Chelsea Green in a first-ever match on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Chelsea Green has been enjoying her run as the first-ever Women's United States Champion in WWE. The Hot Mess has defended her title a couple of times on SmackDown since winning. However, the clock could be ticking on her title run as a WWE Hall of Famer may dethrone her on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Nikki Bella could make a shocking return next week and challenge Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship. The speculation stems from a recent backstage segment between Nick Aldis and The Hot Mess. Aldis asked Green to prepare herself for a championship defense against a mystery opponent on the final edition of the blue brand before Elimination Chamber.

There is a high chance that Nikki Bella may turn out to be the mystery opponent. The former Divas Champion competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this month. Following her appearance, she hinted at returning for a full-time run. WWE might bring her back as Chelsea Green's mystery opponent, and she might end up capturing the coveted title in a first-ever match on the blue brand.

With WrestleMania on the horizon, the company may look to push top stars in the title picture, and why not? If a legendary star like Nikki Bella becomes the Women's United States Champion, it could open doors for several potential dream matches at The Show of Shows. Besides, her presence could also add prestige to the newly introduced women's mid-card title in WWE.

While it is an interesting prospect, it is just mere speculation at this point. Is Chelsea Green's title reign nearing its end? Only time will tell.

Chelsea Green to chase the Women's Tag Team Title at WrestleMania 41?

If any superstar has been a standout entertainer in the women's division for over a year, it is Chelsea Green. There is no doubt that her presence has been vital, making Green a key figure on SmackDown. Amid the speculation of her losing her gold, fans wonder what role she could play on the road to WrestleMania.

The Hot Mess could team up with her best friend Piper Niven to chase the Women's Tag Team Title on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The duo has repeatedly expressed interest in becoming the tag champions on SmackDown. Therefore, if Green drops her title to Nikki Bella, it could open the door for them to shift their focus toward the tag team division.

Well, it also looks like WWE could plan a multi-team match for the Women's Tag Team Title at the April spectacle. As former champions, Green and Niven would be credible contenders to compete for the gold at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas.

A tag team title win would not only elevate Chelsea Green but also give Piper Niven the spotlight she deserves. But will Triple H make it happen? It remains to be seen.

