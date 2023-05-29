WWE Hall of Famer could return for the first time in almost three years to help Jimmy Uso destroy The Bloodline

Jimmy Uso finally turned on Roman Reigns this weekend at WWE Night of Champions and sent an emphatic statement when he hit him with two superkicks before exiting the ring with his brother Jey.

It would be an understatement to say that Jey agreed with his actions, despite pushing for his brother to leave The Bloodline several times in recent months. It seems that Jey Uso may not be his ally this time, and instead, he could join forces with his other brother Solo Sikoa.

If Jimmy Uso is outnumbered by Roman Reigns and his brothers, then there are several people he could call upon, one of them being his own father. Rikishi has been following the storyline with his family intently and updates on Twitter about The Bloodline occasionally.

Following Jimmy Uso's betrayal, he updated several comments about it being enough and "stay in your lane," which appear to be a tease for his return.

Rikishi hasn't appeared on WWE TV as part of The Bloodline story

Despite his three sons being part of The Bloodline, Rikishi hasn't been called back to WWE to be part of the story as of yet. The Hall of Famer was supposed to return on RAW earlier this year, but the plan was scrapped at the last minute, which means his last appearance on TV was as part of Undertaker's farewell ceremony at Survivor Series back in 2020.

Rikishi is a recognizable member of The Bloodline, and it would make sense for him to return to WWE to protect his son if Roman Reigns decided that he wanted to punish him for his actions at Night of Champions.

Do you think Rikishi will return to be part of the storyline with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso?

