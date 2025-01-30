WWE Hall of Famer to return and heartbreakingly betray his son at The Royal Rumble? Exploring potential shock

The WWE Royal Rumble is always full of shocks and surprises, but it seems that this year's could be life-changing for several stars, including Solo Sikoa, who could enter the match looking for a new lease on life.

Sikoa is no longer the Tribal Chief of the new Bloodline after losing the Tribal Combat to Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, he could have a few issues in this year's Royal Rumble. His father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, will be in town for WrestleCon, so there's a chance that he could enter the Rumble match and finally teach his youngest son a lesson.

Sikoa pushed Roman Reigns out of his own Bloodline and brought in Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. Instead of uniting his family, he has ripped them apart, and Rikishi could betray his son by eliminating him from the Rumble, making it clear that his actions have been unacceptable.

It's been years since Rikishi has stepped into a WWE ring, but it will be interesting to see if he includes himself in the Bloodline storyline.

Roman Reigns will also be a part of the WWE Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns has already been declared for the Men's Royal Rumble Match. It remains unclear if he and Solo Sikoa would come face to face during the match, and it could be Reigns who would get the honor of taking away Solo's WrestleMania main event dream.

The Rumble this year is wide open. There are so many possibilities when it comes to winners and potential entrants, but WWE needs to also think about the storylines attached and how they will make sense heading into WrestleMania.

Solo Sikoa isn't the same person he was before the Tribal Combat, and it seems that his own team is now turning against him. The Rumble could just make it official that he is no longer the leader he once was.

