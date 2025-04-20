WWE Hall of Famer to return as heel and dethrone Jey Uso on the RAW after WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

A WWE Hall of Famer could return as a heel to dethrone Jey Uso on the RAW after WrestleMania. Jey Uso defeated Gunther a few hours ago to win his first-ever World Heavyweight Championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

The RAW after WrestleMania is often talked about as the best RAW of the year by fans simply because no one knows what to expect, and something similar could happen this Monday Night.

On the upcoming edition of WWE RAW, the fans could see a situation where Jey Uso could be celebrating his first world title win, only to be interrupted by WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

The WCW icon could shock the audience by showing up on RAW and issuing an open challenge to Uso for his World Heavyweight Title. Jey, being the fighting champion he is, could accept the offer. The WWE Hall of Famer might use unethical means to defeat the champ, turning heel in the process.

For Goldberg, what could have been just a retirement match could then become a mini 'retirement tour.' He could come in and feud with Main Event Jey Uso for a couple of months and could end with the final match of his career during one of the nights at SummerSlam 2025, which this year will be a two-night affair too.

While the above scenario seems plausible, it is just speculation for now and we have to see what surprises await the WWE Universe this Monday night.

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns reveals how proud he is of Jey Uso

The Thunderdome era was one of the most special eras for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. While Reigns rose to 'levels above' everyone, even Jey Uso had an elevation in status that no one saw coming. From a tag team superstar to now a world champion, Uso achieved it all.

A few hours before WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns revealed how proud he was of Jey. Despite all their problems in the past, the OTC was proud of his former Right Hand Man.

"I'm so proud of him. Family is family. We're going to have disagreements and we're going to butt heads here and there, but at the end of the day, I want my family healthy and I want them here a long time being very successful and that's exactly what he's doing. Yeet."

Most fans feel Jey Uso's rise is nothing short of magic. He joined the company as part of The Usos and is now an established solo superstar. In 2023, he left Roman Reigns' shadow to carve a path of his own, and he has done it exceedingly well.

It will be interesting to see how Uso carries on from here and still keep himself at the top of the WWE mountain.

