WWE Hall of Famer's return, legend turns heel, and more - 5 huge twists on SmackDown that could affect WrestleMania XL

We are just over a day away from WrestleMania XL, and only one television episode remains on the Road to Lincoln Financial Field. The go-home show of SmackDown before The Show of Shows will emanate live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after which it will be followed by the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony to kick off WrestleMania weekend.

The final episode of the blue brand before The Show of Shows is expected to be a blockbuster, finishing the sprint to the mega event with a flourish. One can expect to see the various feuding stars attempt to grab the momentum heading into the biggest show of the year with brawls, explosive promos, and beatdowns.

However, we could also see some massive last-minute swerves on the blue brand, changing the complexion of The Showcase of The Immortals considerably.

Here are five huge twists on WWE SmackDown that could affect WrestleMania XL.

#5. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight at WrestleMania XL gets a stipulation on WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles vs. LA Knight is arguably the most personal feud heading into WrestleMania XL. With animosity stemming from the duo's respective encounters with The Bloodline, Styles and Knight have left no stone unturned to get their hands on each other.

The rivalry has invaded homes, involved disguises, and even spanned continents, but is set to be a conventional match with no stipulation. This seems a bit anticlimactic, which is why the final episode of WWE SmackDown before The Show of Shows could see a stipulation added. Could it be transitioned into a Street Fight, Last Man Standing Match, No Holds Barred, or even a Steel Cage match?

The upcoming episode of SmackDown may have the answer.

#4. Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal leads to a last-minute WrestleMania XL match

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will be held on WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania XL, featuring multiple male superstars who are not on the match card of The Show of Shows. The multi-man match's reputation has suffered in recent years due to the lack of stakes or significance attached to participating in or winning it. However, Triple H and Co. could change that this year.

The winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal could be given a last-minute match at The Show of Shows, giving it similar significance to the Royal Rumble. Alternatively, like its iconic 30-man counterpart, an elimination could lead to a last-minute match being added to WrestleMania. Superstars like Ricochet and Chad Gable, who have some momentum, but no matches at Lincoln Financial Field could benefit from this.

#3. A massive heel turn rocks the Latino World Order on WWE SmackDown

Carlito's run in the Latino World Order since returning to WWE has been underwhelming to many fans. The Caribbean Bad Apple has not had much to do outside of a lukewarm feud with Santos Escobar, leaving the audience wondering if he was re-hired without any plans. However, this may be about to change.

When Rey Mysterio chose Dragon Lee as his WrestleMania XL partner to face Escobar and Dominik Mysterio, the audience noticed a change in the four-time WWE champion's demeanor. The 45-year-old star looked frustrated with the choice, leaving viewers wondering if a heel turn is imminent. What if he takes out Dragon Lee, takes the latter's place at WrestleMania XL, and then betrays The Master of the 619?

This could be one of the biggest twists on SmackDown tonight.

#2. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are replaced in the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WWE WrestleMania XL

It has been reported in recent days that WWE could remove Austin Theory and Grayson Waller from the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. It is uncertain why the Stamford-based company would want to do such a thing, and what alternative plans Triple H would have for A-Town Down Under.

If these rumors are true, SmackDown could be the place to do it. Theory and Waller could involve themselves in the United States Championship feud to help Logan Paul, leading Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to take them out of commission. This could lead to their replacement, giving a team like Alpha Academy or Creed Brothers a spot at The Show of Shows.

Alternatively, it could leave a spot open for The Showcase of The Immortals to be filled by a surprise team. There have been rumors, after all, that the Hardy Boyz are now free agents. Fans need to watch out for The Wolf Dogs making their way up from NXT as well.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is inserted into The Usos' WrestleMania XL match on SmackDown

Another match with very personal stakes that should be an action-packed contest is Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso. This brother vs. brother storyline has been building up since SummerSlam 2023, with Jimmy denying his twin brother at least three championship wins. Many fans feel such a personal feud deserves a stipulation or even a Special Guest Referee.

Who better to enforce the rules between the twins than their father Rikishi? The WWE Hall of Famer could be added to the match on the blue brand, adding some much-needed extra flavor to their feud. If The Samoan Stinker cannot make it, SmackDown's own Solo Sikoa could be thrown into the fray as well. Either way, the go-home show of the blue brand before WrestleMania XL would have big implications for The Usos' dream match this weekend.

