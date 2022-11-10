WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner once slapped wrestling legend backstage after he complained, Dutch Mantell recalls (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has opened up about the time Scott Steiner took exception to a backstage comment that Rip Rogers made at a wrestling event.

Rogers is a legendary trainer and former wrestler with more than 40 years of experience in the business. He is arguably best known for mentoring up-and-coming talents in WWE's former developmental system Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).

Mantell, previously known as Zeb Colter in WWE, appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show with Sid Pullar III. He recalled how Steiner once slapped Rogers, leaving him with a huge mark on his face:

"I remember Rip Rogers came back one night to the go position and he was complaining about something," Mantell said. "Scott Steiner came in there and Rip said, 'You know, I don't want to do it.' I don't know what got over Scott. Scott turned him around – I think he was talking about Scott or something – and he open-hand slapped him right in front of everybody. I looked at Rip and the slap was loud. I'm standing there, I looked at Rip's face – it looked like Chernobyl – and then it was over." [2:35 – 3:22]

Watch the video above to hear Mantell discuss a scary experience he once had in a match against The Steiner Brothers.

Dutch Mantell compares Rick and Scott Steiner

The Steiners are widely viewed as two of the toughest wrestlers of their generation. They held the WWE/WWF Tag Team Championship twice and the NWA/WCW World Tag Team Championship seven times during their active careers.

𝘿 𝙍 𝙀 𝙒 @westonroad_



THIS IS A WHOLESOME MOMENT



#WWEHOF I never would have thought of seeing Rick Steiner and especially SCOTT STEINER in a WWE show again, but IT’S HAPPENINGTHIS IS A WHOLESOME MOMENT I never would have thought of seeing Rick Steiner and especially SCOTT STEINER in a WWE show again, but IT’S HAPPENINGTHIS IS A WHOLESOME MOMENT#WWEHOF https://t.co/aqr2XzCqzQ

Dutch Mantell learned about both men's real-life personalities when he worked with them in the late 1980s and early 1990s:

"Some of those things like that [Scott slapping Rip Rogers] happen and then it just goes away. It's like it evaporates. But yeah, Scott and Rick, great guys. I mean, Rick has more of a sense of humor than Scott did. Scott was the one that had that hair-trigger temper." [3:23 – 3:47]

Rick and Scott Steiner were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022. Rick's son, Bron Breakker, is the current NXT Champion.

What is your favorite Scott Steiner moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes