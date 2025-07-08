WWE Hall of Famer to turn heel this weekend and earn first world title match in 80 months? Potential explored

WWE is set to host the second edition of Evolution this weekend, a premium live event exclusively for the women's division. The company has been leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand success. There is a high chance that Triple H is planning some jaw-dropping things for the show and one of those could be a legendary star's character change.

Nikki Bella could turn heel at the upcoming premium live event. The Hall of Famer is set to compete in a battle royal at Evolution, where the winner will get a world championship match at Clash in Paris. This is a huge opportunity for the veteran to once again get into the spotlight. The last time Nikki was in a championship match was at WWE Evolution in October 2018.

The Fearless One could earn her first world title match after 80 months at the very spectacle where she last competed for the gold. Nikki Bella has thrived as a heel in the past. In her recent vignette on RAW, the 41-year-old made it clear that she could go to any lengths to win the battle royal, seemingly indicating that she could even turn heel.

Previously, there were reports that The Fearless One signed a WWE contract for an extended in-ring run and that she would be making several appearances. It solidifies the speculation that Nikki Bella could win the contest at Evolution and have a brief stint with the company. Having a veteran like her compete for the world title at Clash in Paris will create buzz around the event.

WWE could take Nikki's star power into consideration while booking the winner of the upcoming battle royal. Therefore, the veteran turning heel and earning a championship shot would not be a shocker. However, this is purely speculation as of now.

Nikki Bella to face IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship in WWE?

Nikka Bella's return to the company has opened the doors for several dream matches. It looks like the veteran will be around for a while and she could be part of some great feuds on RAW. There is a good possibility that the former Divas Champion could have a short program with IYO SKY.

The two superstars were seen in a backstage segment on an episode of RAW, the very show where Nikki made her return. During their confrontation, the Women's World Champion showed her admiration for the Hall of Famer, saying that she paved the way for the evolution of the women's division.

WWE has a very good story to capitalize on, pitting the two against each other. Nikki Bella vs. IYO SKY would be a clash between two generations, a bout perfect to headline any upcoming premium live event. It could attract eyeballs as fans seem heavily invested in seeing the two in action.

While this may not happen at SummerSlam, the company can save it for a post-SummerSlam show. However, it all depends on what Triple H and the creative team have in mind.

