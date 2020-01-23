WWE Hall of Fame legend Ted Dibiase praises current star as "the most evil" on the roster

WWE Hall of Famer, the Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase

As one of the most despised WWE stars of all time, Ted DiBiase knows a fair amount about what rubs people up the wrong way in the world of sports entertainment.

Throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, there were few men more detested than DiBiase, who once 'bought' the WWE Championship, took advantage of his bodyguard, Virgil, and formed a dastardly Million Dollar Corporation that ran roughshod over the roster for a number of years.

So it's fair to say that the Million Dollar Man knows what he's talking about when it comes to faces and heels - so it was interesting to hear him reserve praise for one of today's current crop of talented stars.

DiBiase, 66, was speaking on the Prime Time with Sean Mooney Podcast, and lamented what he perceived as clear boundaries between the 'good and bad' of on-screen characters - lines so much more clearly defined in his heyday.

Within that, though, he did admit to having his interest pricked in the modern-day product by Bray Wyatt, who continues to steal headlines and turn heads, not least with his work as The Fiend.

"I was a heel, and I used to go out of my way to make people hate me. I don't see anybody today [like that], and I don't pay attention a lot because I'm doing so many other things. But the closest one [is probably] Bray Wyatt - he's one of the most evil characters they've had in recent years, in terms of somebody who can really get into his character. That's just one that comes to mind."

With most companies opting to hang up the proverbial white and black hats, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is a shining example of how a well defined character can keep the fanbase coming back for more.