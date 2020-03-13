×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer admits he was wrong about Orange Cassidy

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
Modified 13 Mar 2020, 09:13 IST

Orange Cassidy
Orange Cassidy

WWE Hall of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling announcer Jim Ross recently opened up about Orange Cassidy on the latest edition of Grilling JR.

Ross highlighted the fact that Cassidy has his own unique character and stated that his antics inside the squared circle have impressed him. He added that he finds it extraordinary how Cassidy is able to do several spots with his hands inside his pockets.

Ross then admitted that he was wrong about Cassidy when he first laid his eyes upon him. He thought, at the time, that a gimmick like Cassidy's would never get over.

I admit when I first saw Cassidy, my old school self said ‘it’s never gonna get over stupid.’ And I was wrong. I don’t mind admitting I’m wrong when I’m wrong, and I was wrong on Orange Cassidy, he’s a fine guy. He’s a good Pro, and he’s got a different act.

If you've been listening to Ross on his podcasts, you must be aware that he is as old school as anyone can get. The legendary announcer has often been heard criticizing the changes that pro-wrestling has undergone as the years passed.

Ross didn't seem to be a fan of Cassidy when he appeared at All Out but it looks like the popular AEW star has grown on him.

Published 13 Mar 2020, 09:13 IST
AEW News & Rumors Jim Ross Orange Cassidy
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us