WWE Hall of Famer admits he was wrong about Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy

WWE Hall of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling announcer Jim Ross recently opened up about Orange Cassidy on the latest edition of Grilling JR.

Ross highlighted the fact that Cassidy has his own unique character and stated that his antics inside the squared circle have impressed him. He added that he finds it extraordinary how Cassidy is able to do several spots with his hands inside his pockets.

Ross then admitted that he was wrong about Cassidy when he first laid his eyes upon him. He thought, at the time, that a gimmick like Cassidy's would never get over.

I admit when I first saw Cassidy, my old school self said ‘it’s never gonna get over stupid.’ And I was wrong. I don’t mind admitting I’m wrong when I’m wrong, and I was wrong on Orange Cassidy, he’s a fine guy. He’s a good Pro, and he’s got a different act.

If you've been listening to Ross on his podcasts, you must be aware that he is as old school as anyone can get. The legendary announcer has often been heard criticizing the changes that pro-wrestling has undergone as the years passed.

Ross didn't seem to be a fan of Cassidy when he appeared at All Out but it looks like the popular AEW star has grown on him.