WWE Hall of Famer advised The Undertaker to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36

Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 was closed by The Undertaker and AJ Styles in the first-ever Boneyard Match, and it blew the minds of the WWE Universe, with the majority praising the match.

This is the first time that Styles and 'Taker have faced each other (apart from that time when the Undertaker added himself to the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match and defeated Styles), and The Phenom won the match.

It seems that the idea to face Styles came from WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who suggested The Deadman to face Styles after his terrible match against Goldberg. ESPN's Marc Raimondi tweeted that Undertaker wanted to "redeem himself" after that disappointing match against Goldberg for which Angle advised Undertaker to have a match with Styles.

Kurt Angle told me Undertaker was talking to him recently, disappointed in his Goldberg match and wanting to redeem himself.



Angle: "The first thing I said to him was, 'What about [wrestling] AJ [Styles]?’ … It'll be the best match you've had in years.’" #WrestleMania — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 5, 2020

While the Boneyard Match was not a classic Styles match which usually involves speed, athleticism, and quick action, the former WWE Champion showed a different style of wrestling at WrestleMania 36.

Styles' great work on the mic set-up this feud very well, and there were parts of this match which showed off Styles' cockiness which suited a heel like him. He meshed very well with The Undertaker in this evenly-paced match, which hid Undertaker's weaknesses well.

Angle knows Styles' work closely as the two had fantastic matches back when both of them were in TNA. Angle spoke to Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy earlier this year, where he praised Styles and said that WWE should have signed him 10 years ago:

"Oh, I think WWE should have brought him in ten years ago. Unfortunately they didn't but they got him. AJ's still going strong. I'd say he's every bit as good as he was ten years ago so I just hope his career continues on and he can give us a few more years. He's been doing this for a while, for over 20 years. He was an amateur wrestler before. AJ is one of the best in the company, if not the best in the world, and he's been that guy for eight years now - so he's had a lot of success."

It remains to see where Styles goes from here after his feud with The Undertaker, while we aren't sure whom The Deadman will feud with next. The Phenom could very well retain the Biker Taker gimmick which he brought back at WrestleMania 36.