Kurt Angle says WWE should have hired top Superstar ten years ago [Exclusive]

Kurt Angle spoke to me about some current WWE Superstars

Ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate moving day, I had the pleasure of interviewing several Superstars, past and present, inside BT Sport's WWE media bus, one of whom was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

He would discuss a variety of topics, including the likelihood of Drew McIntyre becoming WWE Champion, and pinpointing who he believes will main event WrestleMania this year and next , stating that Andrade, Aleister Black, and Buddy Murphy are changing wrestling.

While speaking with Kurt Angle, one man I had to ask about was a man he's incredibly familiar with - both from their time in IMPACT Wrestling and WWE - AJ Styles!

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with nothing but respect for The Phenomenal One, claiming that he might just be the best in the world right now, and saying he hopes we continue to see Styles in the ring for a few years yet.

"Oh, I think WWE should have brought him in ten years ago. Unfortunately they didn't but they got him. AJ's still going strong. I'd say he's every bit as good as he was ten years ago so I just hope his career continues on and he can give us a few more years.

He's been doing this for a while, for over 20 years. He was an amateur wrestler before. AJ is one of the best in the company, if not the best in the world, and he's been that guy for eight years now - so he's had a lot of success."

