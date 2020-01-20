Kurt Angle pinpoints surprising names as imminent WrestleMania main eventers [Exclusive]

Kurt Angle has opened up about who will headline WrestleMania

Ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate moving day, I had the pleasure of interviewing several Superstars, past and present, inside BT Sport's WWE media bus, one of whom was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Angle would discuss a variety of topics, including the likelihood of Drew McIntyre becoming WWE Champion and who will main event WrestleMania this year and next!

The main event? Two wrestlers? Gosh, there are a lot of guys, a lot of guys. I don't know. Roman? [Kurt laughs] Like he's not already main-evented four times - but I'm sure he'll main event, and I would say... Who's the guy? I like Andrade! I think Andrade might main event WrestleMania, he's ready.

The WWE Hall of Famer would go on to throw two more names in as potential candidates to headline next year's WrestleMania, with two Superstars who are no stranger to each other being tipped for a major spot on the card.

The following year, I'd say Aleister Black. Those two guys are... And Buddy Murphy, don't count this guy out. He's going to come on strong this next year. Those three guys are changing the game. There's a new style and if you watch them, you'll see what I'm talking back.

Meanwhile, Angle also tipped Drew McIntyre to become WWE Champion in 2020.

I can't guarantee anything but I think Drew McIntyre might end up being World Champion by the end of 2020.

