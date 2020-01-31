WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart reveals newly discovered health problems

Things are not looking good for the legend (Pic source: WWE)

Bret 'The Hitman' Hart. An icon in the world of professional wrestling, who is easily amongst the top three names in everybody's list of the Greatest WWE Superstars Of All Time! He has faced foes both inside and outside the ring, having survived a heart attack and prostate cancer.

Now, Bret Hart has revealed on Instagram that he has been diagnosed with Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC), a form of skin cancer.

Bret Hart is considered one of the greatest technical wrestlers of his era and most of his matches could be considered 5-star classics, particularly the ones against Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The British Bulldog, and The Undertaker.

Now, to be clear, Bret Hart's current cancer is unfortunate but it isn't life-threatening. Early treatment is said to be the most preventable measure. At the age of 62, the Hitman has seen worse, but it's never easy to be diagnosed with any form of cancer.

To find out more information about BCC, click here.

Here's hoping that Bret Hart has a speedy recovery and is able to beat this new foe and get back to his healthy self.