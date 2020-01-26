WWE Hall of Famer expected to return at The Royal Rumble to set up Saudi Arabia match

Will Sting be part of tonight's Royal Rumble match?

Sting hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since his match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions back in 2015 when he suffered a neck injury which has since sidelined the WWE Hall of Famer indefinitely.

Of course, fans have been holding out for that big money match between The Undertaker and Sting and but it appears that The Icon could be part of something different in Saudi Arabia.

PWInsider Elite recently reported that Sting could be part of The Royal Rumble match to then set up a match in Saudi Arabia next month.

Over the last 24 hours, several sources have told PWInsider.com that there’s been a lot of talk that WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be a major part of the 2/27 Saudi Arabia event next month, possibly even returning to the ring for one more match."

Sting's part in the show isn't expected to include The Undertaker, even though it's the match that many fans have been holding out for, but the WWE Hall of Famer will be in Houston tonight, but it's unknown what he will be doing at the show.

