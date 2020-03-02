WWE Hall of Famer explains why fans will cheer Roman Reigns over Goldberg at WrestleMania 36

Reigns and Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently opened up on the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36, which will be contested between fellow Hall of Famer Goldberg and "The Big Dog" Roman Reigns.

Henry stated that Reigns' WrestleMania outing will be different than his previous main event exploits at The Show of Shows in the past. He explained further that fans want to see Reigns bag success again, and added that they want to see him as Champion more than Goldberg.

They [the fans] want to see Roman Reigns have success again, that’s where we’ve evolved to, and I’m looking forward to it.

People believe in him, people get behind him. They want to see him. Do they want to see him be [WWE] champion? I’m not sure, we’ll find out. But do they want to see him be champion more than Goldberg? Yes.

Reigns and Goldberg come face-to-face:

Back in 2017, Goldberg lost the Universal title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, and it seemed like he was done with wrestling for good.

The veteran came back to wrestle The Undertaker at last year's Super ShowDown event, and took on The Fiend at this year's edition. Goldberg defeated The Fiend in a matter of minutes and is now a 2-time Universal Champion.

On last week's SmackDown Live, Roman Reigns confronted Goldberg and a match was set between the two at WrestleMania 36.

