WWE Hall of Famer explains why he likes "Firefly Fun House" more than Bray Wyatt's matches

Wyatt's two completely opposite personas

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley was a guest on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump.

The 10-time Tag Team Champion opened up on Bray Wyatt's character and explained why he likes the Firefly Fun House segments more than Wyatt's matches.

"I actually kind of like the 'The Firefly Fun House' more than the matches, because it shows much more depth in character. When I see him staring into that camera, I know, I'm looking into the face and the eyes of a maniac. As a fan, I want to buy into everything that The Fiend is saying. If you can hook me after all these years that I've been doing this, then you're doing something right."

Also read: NXT Superstar reveals what he did after being attacked by Brock Lesnar

Wyatt initially made his return to WWE via the Firefly Fun House segments, last year in April.

The sinister entity presented himself as a harmless, kid-friendly character in the beginning, but began revealing a dark and disturbing side of him as time passed.

On one of the episodes of Firefly Fun House, Wyatt revealed that the persona he had been hiding for a while was that of The Fiend.

This alter-ego of Wyatt later made his presence felt for the first time in a physical capacity, when he attacked Finn Balor on Monday Night RAW.