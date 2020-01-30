WWE Hall of Famer laughs off return rumors and reiterates retirement

There will be no return for this Hall of Famer

A legendary WWE Hall of Famer has moved to once again confirm that his in-ring wrestling career is over.

Kevin Nash, 60, is without question a legend of the business thanks to his work in WWE, WCW, Impact Wrestling, and the independent scene.

A former WWE Champion from his days as Big Daddy Cool Diesel in the 1990s, Nash is soon to become a two-time Hall of Famer. Inducted individually in 2015, he’ll again be honored in 2020 as part of the incomparable, controversial faction, the New World Order, along with the likes of Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall.

The fame and popularity he enjoyed at the peak of his career means that he’s one of many legendary figures who would often be badgered about the idea of the much chanted ‘One More Match.’

It seems unlikely, however, that the seven-footer will be stepping foot back in the ring. He confirmed his retirement on social media earlier in January, claiming he’d been left “deformed and basically crippled” after decades in the ring and a number of surgeries.

With Royal Rumble weekend having just passed, though, Nash has clearly been irked by the suggestion that he might again lace up his boots in the style of MVP and Kelly Kelly, who turned out for the event in Houston.

Nash distanced himself from any such possibility on Thursday, insisting that even “bra and panties or lighting [himself] on fire” would be enough to turn his head!

I'm retired,not looking for a match,including bra and panties or lighting myself on fire. Just blessed to be part of the WWE family — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 30, 2020

It seems Big Daddy Cool is indeed content to rest up and heal, able to reflect on a career that spanned three decades and more than left its mark on the business.

