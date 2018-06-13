Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer praises Drew McIntyre and sees him as a championship material

Sooner or later Drew McIntyre will definitely have gold around his waist.

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News 13 Jun 2018, 20:32 IST
888

Drew McIntyre is a former NXT Champion
Drew McIntyre is a former NXT Champion

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took it to his official Twitter handle and gave some high praise to one of Monday Night Raw’s top superstars in Drew McIntyre.

In case you didn’t know…

After being initially fired from the WWE in 2014, McIntyre was re-signed by the WWE in 2017 and immediately started working in the company’s developmental promotion NXT.

Upon his NXT debut and WWE return, McIntyre went on to capture the NXT Championship and in doing so, the Scottish Superstar became the first Superstar to have been on the main roster to win the NXT Championship.

However, at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, McIntyre suffered a gruesome bicep injury in his title match against Andrade “Cien” Almas.

Following his return from the sidelines, McIntyre made his return to the main roster and formed an alliance with former World Champion Dolph Ziggler.

The heart of the matter

Former WWE Raw General Manager and Pro Wrestling veteran Mick Foley has some kind words and high praises for former WWE Intercontinental Champion Drew McIntyre, who has been on an absolute roll ever since making his return to the WWE.

As per Foley, he apparently believes that McIntyre is definitely a championship worthy superstar and the former one-time NXT Champion could very well find championship gold around his waist, in the near future.

This is what Foley had to say on the social media:

What’s next?

Ever since their arrival, the duo of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler has taken the entire WWE Raw Tag Team Division by storm and have sent an impactful message to the entire locker room as well.

However, as of right now, we are still unsure what the WWE Creative currently has in mind for both Ziggler and McIntyre as a tag team and it’ll be interesting to note if they will continue to pair up with each other in the future or not.

Do you agree with the views of Mick Foley? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Raw Drew McIntyre Mick Foley
