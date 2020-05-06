WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley praises IMPACT Wrestling star

Moose is the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion

At Rebellion, Moose emerged with the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Michael Elgin was out at the end of night two complaining about IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard's absence and accusing her of being afraid.

The former NFL star stated that if Big Mike was looking for a World Champion, all he had to do was ask. Moose would then defeat both Elgin and Hernandez in a three-way match in the main event of Rebellion. He demanded the ring announcer dub him the TNA World Champion.

Since then, Moose has downplayed the importance of Blanchard's Championship, calling it a secondary-title. In fact, he's taken this so far that when he was inserted into a #1 contender's tournament for said belt on IMPACT, he took himself out. To Moose, it would be a step down to challenge for that belt when he's already got the top prize in the company.

Moose has been a big factor in the resurgence and the rise of IMPACT Wrestling in the past few years. His in-ring and character work helped develop an incredibly stacked heavyweight division, and he's been a part of some of the best feuds in the past three years.

Now, finally getting "recognized" as a World Champion, Moose considers himself to be at the top of the ladder in IMPACT. With Tessa Blanchard out of the picture for the time being, Moose has stepped up and performed perfectly, and his work has not gone unnoticed.

Mick Foley congratulates Moose and comments on his work ethic

WWE Hall of Famer and multi-time World Champion Mick Foley took to Twitter to compliment Moose for all the hard work he's put in over the past few years. This was following a segment with Josh Mathews, where Moose demanded the respect that he felt he deserved from the fans, the locker room, and especially Mathews.

I'm glad to see @TheMooseNation getting his due. Moose always works hard, always entertains, is always looking for ways to improve his game and character. https://t.co/54Tso6s1HP — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 6, 2020

Moose was happy to receive such high praise from a former TNA World Champion.

Thank you Mick 🙏🏽 . https://t.co/ox7uNmRCdV — THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) May 6, 2020

With the rest of the IMPACT roster setting their sights on the IMPACT World Championship, one has to wonder if they'll decide to change their focus to Moose. Is the TNA World Heavyweight Title not retired anymore? We'll find out in the coming weeks.

Regardless of what happens with the title, whether there's a unification match down the line or not, it's easy to see that Moose has become the breakout star of IMPACT Wrestling in 2020.