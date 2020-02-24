WWE Hall of Famer responds to criticism of him getting inducted last year

The Hall of Famer doesn't care about his detractors

Stevie Ray along with his brother Booker T was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a part of the popular WCW tag team The Harlem Heat. However, that induction was met with criticism from certain sections of the media and reporters as they felt he was undeserving of such honor as he never wrestled a single match for WWE.

In an interview given to Wrestling Epicenter, Ray admitted that even though the gesture from the company was unprecedented he doesn't care about the detractors. In a statement filled with profanity, Ray said that he and Booker T got inducted as a record-breaking tag team and that's all that matters.

You know, I could give two s**** what people say. We went into the Hall of Fame as a tag team. We went into the Hall of Fame as a record-breaking tag team! We went into the Hall of Fame as a tag team that brought tag team wrestling back as it was dormant at the time.

We went in as a tag team that actually got ratings – our ratings were very high back in the 90s and they know what the people liked.

The Hall of Famer also addressed the aspect of WWE trademarking the name 'Harlem Heat'. He added that it was not a name they came up with and it was given to them by WCW.