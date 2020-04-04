WWE Hall of Famer reveals how WWE could an extra element to Randy Orton vs Edge at WrestleMania 36

Edge vs Randy Orton could have a special element added to it at WrestleMania 36.

Edge will compete in his first-ever singles match in WWE in almost nine years.

Edge facing off against Randy Orton (right)

At this weekend's WrestleMania 36, Edge will make his return to singles competition for the first time in nine years. 'The Rated R-Superstar' is set to face his former tag team partner and close friend, Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

With the match already set to take place with an interesting stipulation, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that a 'theatrical' element will make the contest even more appealing.

Booker T on WWE adding theatrics to Randy Orton vs Edge

Booker T said on the Hall of Fame podcast that if WWE decides to add some theatrics to the match between Randy Orton and Edge, then the two former WWE World Champions will be able to tap into their creativeness.

The five-time World Champion also pointed out Edge's run in the acting world, which will give him an advantage in a match of th nature. (H/T: SEScoops)

“This is a moment man, this is a moment that these guys can actually be able to go out here and really tap into their creativeness. Looking at guys like Edge, he’s perfect for this moment, because he’s a guy who not only loves the wrestling business; but as soon as he got out to the wrestling business he went right into acting.”

Booker T further went on to discuss Triple H's recent comments. The Game claimed that WWE is more like the Rocky movie and boxing, as the former compared WWE to Rocky, Shakespeare, and Romeo & Juliet.

“I like the analogy, it [WWE] is Rocky, it is Shakespeare, it is Romeo and Juliet. It seemed like these guys have said ‘hey man, we’re gonna be in this [coronavirus] state for a while, why don’t you let us be creative? You don’t write anything for us. and just let us go out here and talk about it. Let us feel it?’ It actually looks that way to be. When I watched The Undertaker go out and cut a promo? That was as real as I’ve ever seen The Undertaker.”

WrestleMania 36 Preview:

When is WrestleMania 36?

WrestleMania 36 is scheduled for April 4th and 5th. It will be hosted at the WWE Performance Center for the very first time in its history due to the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

It will be interesting to see how this match between two veterans of WWE eventually pans out at The Show of Shows.