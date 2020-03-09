WWE Hall of Famer reveals surprising message he got from Randy Orton recently

Randy Orton RKO'd Beth Phoenix on RAW

Randy Orton's current feud with Edge is one of the hottest things in WWE right now, as WWE has used various ways to bring out the brutal nature of The Viper. Orton seems to care deeply about this current storyline, and despite being in the business for two decades, still values the praise that comes his way from his peers.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, in a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, recently revealed that he received a text from Orton, following Henry's comments about him on FOX's Backstage show.

"I’m gonna read something right now, I get a text yesterday, ‘Hey, man, I watched Backstage, and I heard the kind words that you said about me. That sincerely means a lot my man.’ And that was from Randy. Randy Orton respects the fact that we honor him. That we hold him at a high regard and justifiably so, he deserves it.” (H/T SeScoops)

Henry then went on to say that Orton is the best heel in the pro wrestling business currently, and that there's no one "that’s living up to Randy Orton’s excellence".

Orton took it one step too far last week when he RKO'd Edge's wife and WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix.

Edge will return to RAW this week and seek retribution for the actions of Orton.