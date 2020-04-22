WWE Hall Of Famer reveals which match started the Women's Revolution 

Beth Phoenix has revealed her pick

This week's episode of WWE Backstage is a special one as it is an all Women's edition of the talk show. Renee Young was joined by Natalya, Ember Moon and WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix, who gave her take on which match lit the fire for the Women's Revolution.

The Glamazon said that the match between Charlotte and Natalya at the first NXT TakeOver for the NXT Women's Championship was the match that kickstarted the Women's Revolution and helped in putting the women's division on the map.

Phoenix also commented saying that she loved the match because it was a stage for her long-time friend and former tag team partner Natalya to showcase what she is capable of doing inside the ring and also provided the WWE Universe with a glimpse of Charlotte's potential as well. You can see the entire video below.

Charlotte vs Natalya at the first NXT TakeOver

The Queen and The Queen Of Harts were battling for the vacated NXT Women's Championship at the first NXT TakeOver after Paige left for the main roster. Both women had WWE Hall Of Famers Ric Flair and Bret Hart at ringside as well.

After an incredible match, Charlotte pinned Natalya to win her first NXT Women's Championship and truly showed the fans what she was capable of doing inside the ring.