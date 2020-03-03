WWE Hall of Famer reveals why he wasn't impressed with Cody vs MJF at AEW Revolution

Cody and MJF (Credits: AEW)

At AEW Revolution, Cody and MJF went at it in what was the culmination to a months-long feud. MJF came out victorious when all was said and done, to the utter disappointment of the live crowd. MJF got busted open during the match for some added drama, but it seems like a certain WWE Hall of Famer wasn't impressed with the violence displayed in the match.

Bully Ray shared his reaction to the match on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, and felt that the story going into the match demanded an all-out brawl that should have kicked off as soon as the bell rang.

I was a little shocked that I didn’t see more fisticuffs right off the bat. I saw Cody going for a clothesline and going for a kick, I saw him going for wrestling maneuvers. And wrestling holds. I thought their story called for more violence in the fists, thunder in the fists. Things that you would have seen from Dusty [Rhodes], or from Terry Funk.

MJF hits Cody with 10 brutal lashes during the buildup to their match:

MJF betrayed Cody months ago to kick off this rivalry, and soon turned into one of the most despised villains in all of wrestling.

The story took a violent turn during an episode of Dynamite where MJF subjected Cody to 10 devastating lashes, in a segment that was heavily praised by critics and fans alike.

Do you think Bully Ray makes sense when he says that the match needed more violence? Sound off!