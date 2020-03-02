Cody Rhodes explains why he got a tattoo on his neck

Cody's neck tattoo

Last night at AEW Revolution, Cody Rhodes faced MJF in a much-anticipated bout. Things didn't end well for the former as the dastardly heel managed to pick up a win over The American Nightmare.

Additionally, Cody's new neck tattoo was heavily criticized by fans on social media, with many calling him out for getting it on his neck of all places.

Cody has finally made his first comments on the controversial tattoo in his latest Instagram post. He stated that he wears a lot of brands and wanted to make sure that his was one of them, while adding that he didn't plan on hiding the same. Check out the entire post below:

Cody also said that more details on his new tattoo will come out on the upcoming "Road To Denver". It should be noted that Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes is among the ones who aren't happy with his tattoo. After AEW Revolution went off the air, she spoke with the media and said that she doesn't like the tattoo.

Hopefully, fans will get used to the tattoo as time passes. Cody suffered a major loss last night and it's uncertain where he will be heading now.

Meanwhile, the new AEW Champion Jon Moxley recently stated that he is ready to take on Cody with the title on the line if the latter wants to give it a try.