WWE Hall of Famer says he cried when Eddie Guerrero defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE title

Eddie Guerrero takes on Lesnar

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross answered a bunch of fan questions on the latest edition of Grilling JR. The All Elite Wrestling announcer opened up about Vince McMahon pushing Eddie Guerrero back in 2004 and revealed that he cried when Eddie defeated Brock Lesnar at No Way Out to capture his first and only WWE title.

He beat Brock Lesnar in the Cow Palace at 190 pounds and Lesnar at 290 and made it believable. It was emotional as hell. I cried, a lot of guys cried. For him, it was a realization of a life long dream to be the top guy in the biggest company.

Eddie Guerrero faced Brock Lesnar in the main event of No Way Out 2004, after bagging an opportunity at the WWE Championship by winning a 15-man Royal Rumble match on the January 29, 2004 edition of SmackDown.

Lesnar had the upper hand throughout the match, but things changed quickly when Goldberg interfered and hit Lesnar with a devastating Spear. Seconds later, a Frog Splash from Eddie resulted in a pinfall victory and he took home the WWE title to a loud pop.

Eddie would go on to successfully defend his title at WrestleMania 20 against Kurt Angle, but he would go on to lose the belt months later to JBL at The Great American Bash.