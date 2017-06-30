WWE News: Edge says that Nia Jax could carry the entire Women's Division

Edge had high praise for RAW's breakout Women's star.

Nia Jax is the resident powerhouse of the RAW Women’s roster.

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently vouched for Nia Jax during his weekly podcast with Christian. Edge went as far as to suggest that Jax had the potential to carry the entire WWE Women's Division.

In case you didn't know....

Edge and Christian host a weekly podcast every Friday, which is called E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness. You can listen live each Friday by subscribing via iTunes.

The heart of the matter

During the most recent episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Edge and Christian focused the discussion around the recent surge in women's wrestling. The former 7-time WWE Tag Team Champions praised WWE’s progress with regards to the Women's Revolution. Edge also went on to mention that Nia Jax was on a roll and that she had the ability to carry the Women's Division.

The following is an excerpt of what Edge had to say about Nia Jax:

“Nia Jax on RAW, I’m a big fan of her’s. I think she’s what they could base the entire Women’s Division around and just have her as this unbeatable, conquering machine.”

What's next?

The next RAW exclusive pay-per-view is Great Balls of Fire on Sunday, July 9th in Dallas, Texas. As of this writing, Alexa Bliss will defend her RAW Women’s Title against Sasha Banks.

Even though Nia Jax is not scheduled to be a part of this bout, I would not be surprised to see her get involved and dictate the outcome of the match to her liking. Regardless of who wins, they must prepare to deal with Jax in the aftermath.

Authors take

I’ll be the first to admit that I was not a fan of Nia Jax when she debuted on NXT. I was very critical of her and even suggested she would never make it to the main roster. With that said, I have had to eat a slice of humble pie since Jax arrived on the main roster as she has improved leaps and bounds and is one of the best things going in women's wrestling today.

I have to side with Edge on this one, I certainly see Jax as a long-term dominant force in the WWE Women’s Division, and if she’s booked properly, she can be a major force to be reckoned with.

