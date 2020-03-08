WWE Hall of Famer says there's "no need to worry" amidst WrestleMania cancellation fears

WrestleMania is right around the corner!

Amidst the global coronavirus outbreak, there have been concerns that several large scale events may be cancelled or happen in empty arenas, with several sporting events already being postponed or played behind closed doors.

Obviously, with the largest wrestling spectacle, WrestleMania, imminent, those fears have resulted in speculation that WWE may be forced to make changes to the event.

Well, two days after WWE released a statement to ESPN stating that they "remain committed to hosting WrestleMania" and reiterating that "there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone upcoming events." WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler has responded to a tweet to confirm that there's "no need to worry" about WrestleMania being behind closed doors.

No need to worry about this for Wrestlemania, but, it can be done!!! https://t.co/uvGNYVZxGO — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 8, 2020

A fan had tagged Jerry Lawler in a video of his iconic Empty Arena Match with Terry Funk, commenting on the speculation of sporting events being held behind closed doors, and The King responded to say there was no need to worry - but confirming that it can be done!

Below is the WWE statement in full regarding WrestleMania:

The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay. We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events.