WWE heel to get in deeper trouble at Elimination Chamber? Exploring possible series of events 

The Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event will air live from Perth, Australia, with a stacked match card. This PLE will be marked as the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania 40. The event will include Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches, along with a Women's World Championship match featuring the champion Rhea Ripley defending her title against Nia Jax. This match is also expected to headline the show today.

Amid this, a new assumption arises, which leads to the scenario of Dominik Mysterio getting in deep trouble at Elimination Chamber: Perth. The probable scenario that might unfold could see The Judgment Day member trying to aid Mami in her match against The Irresistible Force.

In this process, however, things might not go in the way Dirty Dom had planned. This will eventually result in him making an error, which might even cost The Eradicator her Women's World Championship.

As a result of this, Ripley might get frustrated and may officially end her partnership with The Judgment Day. If this scenario comes to fruition, then it will also lead to the babyface turn of Rhea Ripley in the Stamford-based promotion. Overall, it will be interesting to witness what happens at Elimination Chamber when Rhea Ripley competes in her native country of Australia.

The official match card of WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is stacked

Besides the showdown between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax, the Stamford-based promotion has confirmed four more matches for the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event. The Kickoff match of this event will feature a clash for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, where The Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Asuka and Kairi Sane, will face Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will also defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the New Catch Republic, consisting of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

The 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match will feature Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez. The victor of this match will be rewarded with a Women's World Championship shot at WrestleMania 40.

The 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match will also have huge implications on the line as the winner of that match will get a World Heavyweight Championship shot against Seth Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. The qualified participants for the following bout are Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul.

