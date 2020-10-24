WWE Hell in a Cell 2020- 5 Decisions Vince McMahon must not make at any cost 

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 is on the horizon, and the excitement is well, lukewarm, to be quite honest with you. Hell in a Cell used to be such a fearful and dreaded structure that WWE Superstars would admit that the match changes you, for the worse, and yet now we have 3 matches inside the crimson structure at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.

While this is the biggest mistake with WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, at this point in time, it is a done deal and nothing much can be changed about it. But Vince McMahon would do well to ensure that the 5 following mistakes aren't made at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 as well, because they would really impair the overall WWE product.

Of course, these are the opinions of one person, and if you disagree, you have every right to voice your opinions in the comments.

#5 Jey Uso should not become the Universal Champion at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

This is an easy one. When Roman Reigns and Jey Uso clash at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, Vince McMahon should not book 'The Tribal Chief' to say 'I Quit' even if it is by trickery or some 'sports entertainment element. Roman Reigns is the best thing in the world of wrestling right now, and he should carry the Universal Championship well beyond WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.

Thankfully, there is a very slim chance as we speak that there is a change at the top of the SmackDown brand, because Roman Reigns is on fire at this point in time, as the Universal Champion. Thanks to his presence, SmackDown actually feels like a superior show to RAW right now.