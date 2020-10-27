WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: 5 interesting stats from the show

WWE Hell in a Cell boasted just six official matches heading into the show and, interestingly, only seven actually took place. Whilst the three Hell in a Cell matches dominated the show, there were also bouts between Elias and Jeff Hardy, and Slapjack and Bobby Lashley. There was even a match between R-Truth and Drew Gulak for the 24/7 Championship on the Kick-Off Show.

The Miz also successfully challenged Otis for his Money in the Bank contract. Miz is now a two-time Mr. Money in the Bank, almost a decade to the day that the former World Champion cashed in on Randy Orton.

There were several title changes and many stats that deserve to be documented coming out of last night's Hell in a Cell event. Let's take a look.

#5 Randy Orton's history inside Hell in a Cell

Make that 4-0. https://t.co/qRS3RyJIsA — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) October 26, 2020

Randy Orton stepped into his eighth Hell in a Cell match last night and walked out victorious. Out of those eight matches, Orton has challenged for the WWE Championship on three occasions and won each time.

Interestingly, the WWE Championship has only changed hands inside the Hell in a Cell structure four times, and Randy Orton was the winner in three of those matches.

The Legend Killer is yet to lose a match inside Satan's Structure when the WWE Championship is on the line. The only other time that the WWE Championship changed hands inside the structure was when Alberto Del Rio defeated John Cena and CM Punk in a triple threat match back in 2011.

Orton's appearance in the cell also takes him to third in the list of Superstars who have competed in the most HIAC matches, behind The Undertaker with 14 matches and Triple H with nine.