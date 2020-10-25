Create
WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: 5 Potential finishes for Bayley vs. Sasha Banks - SmackDown Women's Championship

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Modified 25 Oct 2020, 20:56 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Sasha Banks steps into her third Hell in a Cell match this weekend and definitely has the advantage over SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. The current Champion has never stepped inside the Hell in a Cell structure and this is the first time that the SmackDown Women's Champion has been defended inside the cell.

It's been an intense feud between Banks and Bayley over the past few months and one that's taken over the women's division on SmackDown. It's hard to believe that this feud will come to an end at Hell in a Cell since there are several ways that the company could decide to prolong the two women's current issues.

Ahead of their first showdown inside Hell in a Cell, here are five potential finishes for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match between Bayley and Sasha Banks.

#5. Sasha Banks becomes SmackDown Women's Champion via submission at Hell in a Cell

Sasha Banks has won a number of Championships over the years with the 'Banks Statement' and it could be the move that wins her the SmackDown Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell.

Banks is no stranger to Hell in a Cell, having already stepped inside against the likes of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in recent years, but this time around, she's facing a woman that she knows better than anyone in WWE.

Bayley and Sasha Banks have had several matches in the past, including the first-ever Iron woman match, which shows that these two women definitely know each other well.

The match will be a brutal affair since everything will be legal inside the cell structure, but for Banks to come out on top, it's likely that she will be able to lock in the Banks Statement and force her former friend to tap.

Published 25 Oct 2020, 20:56 IST
WWE Hell In A Cell 2020 Sasha Banks Bayley
