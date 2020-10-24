WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: 5 stars who could return

Hell in a Cell has become known as one of the most brutal pay-per-views of the year, and this year there will be three matches contested inside the steel structure.

The SmackDown Women's Championship will be defended inside Hell in a Cell for the first time whilst Roman Reigns defends his Universal Championship against his own cousin Jey Uso. Drew McIntyre also has his work cut out as he makes his debut inside Satan's Structure whilst defending his WWE Championship against Randy Orton, who's stepping into his seventh Hell in a Cell match.

Whilst 2020 definitely hasn't gone the way that WWE would have envisioned at the start of the year, the year is almost over and there could be room for a number of returns heading into Survivor Series.

Here are just five WWE stars who could make their return to WWE on Sunday night.

#5. Carmella could return at Hell in a Cell

Carmella hasn't been seen on live WWE TV for a number of months, but what is known is that she is no longer The Princess of Staten Island. Instead, Carmella is now "Untouchable" and after being drafted over to SmackDown a few weeks ago she has her sights set on the Championship.

Carmella has a few new friends on the blue brand following the draft including Billie Kay, Bianca Belair, and Zelina Vega and all of these women will be wanting to push to be part of the title picture in the coming months.

Could Carmella and her new image make her re-debut at Hell in a Cell so that the former Women's Champion can push for a place in the SmackDown Survivor Series team next month?

There are several free places on the card and stranger things have happened in WWE.