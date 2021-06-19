WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: 5 Little known stats and facts

Hell in a Cell takes center stage this weekend and will be WWE's final pay-per-view broadcast live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

WWE announced earlier this month that their usual touring schedule would resume in July, which would allow Money in the Bank to revert back to having live fans in attendance. This also means that Hell in a Cell will be the final time that the ThunderDome will be used for a pay-per-view event.

This year's show has had minimal build-up and interestingly just days before the show, there are only four official matches since Roman Reigns' Universal Championship defense against Rey Mysterio was rescheduled for this week's SmackDown.

Ahead of the show, here are just five little-known facts and stats that every fan needs to know.

#5. Bobby Lashley has never stepped inside WWE's Hell in a Cell structure

Bobby Lashley has been the subject of a huge push in WWE over the past year which has led to his first WWE Championship reign. This weekend The All Mighty will step into the Hell in a Cell structure for the first time in his career when he defends the championship against Drew McIntyre.

Despite being part of WWE for around six years over two stints, it's interesting that Lashley has never stepped inside the steel structure. This could give the reigning champion a distinct disadvantage when it comes to defending his championship.

This is a last-chance Hell in a Cell match which means that if McIntyre loses then he won't be handed another shot at the title again while Lashley holds the gold. It was at this pay-per-view last year that McIntyre lost his championship to Randy Orton and he will be looking to avoid the same result inside the cell.

Hell in a Cell is a structure designed to keep interference out and the two superstars in, but the fact that there are no disqualifications and no rules aside from the ending pin, this could work in Lashley's favor.

With MVP at ringside, Lashley could mark his first appearance inside Satan's Structure with a victory and could also ensure that Drew McIntyre is sent to the back of the line on Sunday night.

