WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: 5 Betrayals that could happen - The return of The Drifter, The Judgment Day recruits a new member 

WWE Hell in a Cell is set to take over the Allstate Arena in Chicago this weekend and despite there only being six matches on the card, there is plenty of room for twists and turns.

Edge is looking to recruit, whilst Ezekiel has a point to prove against Kevin Owens. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will look to end their feud inside Hell in a Cell, while Bianca Belair will defend her title against both Asuka and Becky Lynch.

Meanwhile, Omos and MVP will take on Bobby Lashley in a handicap match, while Theory defends the United States Championship against Mustafa Ali.

Strap in because Hell in a Cell could be a very bumpy ride.

#5. MVP may be pinned by Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell

MVP and Omos appear to have the advantage at Hell in a Cell since they decided to face Bobby Lashley in a handicap match. The issue here is the fact that MVP is the weak link and all it takes is one spear for Lashley to win the match.

Omos and MVP have only been working together for around two months and Lashley could easily find a way to break down any strategy they have and pin MVP. This could lead to real tension between Omos and MVP or even Omos turning his back on MVP when it's revealed that he is the weak link in this scenario.

#4. AJ Styles turns on Finn Balor and joins The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is heading to Hell in a Cell with recruitment on their mind. Whilst The Club and Liv Morgan have stood in their way for several weeks, it's easy to see them looking past this six-man tag team match in favor of their newest addition.

The last two pay-per-views have seen Edge continue to build his new stable and Hell in a Cell isn't expected to be any different. In recent weeks, Edge has teased several names for his faction, including AJ Styles. Could The Phenomenal One turn heel on Balor and Morgan and cost his team the match this weekend in favor of joining Judgment Day?

It's been a while since Styles turned heel, but he could work cohesively with Edge if that's the decision he makes.

#3. The Miz costs Theory the United States Championship

There is nothing more envious of another WWE Superstar than potential. The Miz recently joined forces with Theory and noted that the up-and-coming star has all of the tools to become a success.

The fact is that The Miz has never played well with others and it's clear that inside he sees Theory as a threat. While Theory will defend his title against Ali this weekend at Hell in a Cell, it could be the perfect opportunity for The Miz to showcase his true colors and cost Theory the Championship.

Miz turning against Theory could be one of the biggest tests of the young star's career and would push both men to the top level of Monday Night RAW.

#2. Finn Balor turns on AJ Styles and joins The Judgment Day

As already noted, The Rated R Superstar has made it clear that he is recruiting more members for his faction and Finn Balor is one of the names that has been teased.

Balor has been a heel in WWE in the past and has lacked direction on RAW for several months. The Judgment Day could be exactly what Balor needs to bring back The Demon and push for a Championship he never lost. This weekend could be a turning point for Balor, but in order to join Edge, he would need to betray both Liv Morgan and AJ Styles at Hell in a Cell.

#1. Elias returns and costs his brother the match against Kevin Owens

Ezekiel made his WWE debut back in April and has been hounded by Kevin Owens ever since. The former Universal Champion is convinced that Ezekiel is Elias, even though he has made it clear that he is his younger brother.

This has become one of the most entertaining storylines on RAW in recent months, but this weekend when Kevin Owens and Ezekiel collide, there has to be some kind of twist. If Elias showed up on Titantron and either supported or cost his brother the match, then this would prove to Kevin Owens that they are not the same person, but could lead to a storyline between the two brothers instead.

