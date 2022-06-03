WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: 5 Potential finishes for The Club vs The Judgement Day - Shocking betrayal, unexpected heel turn, Edge gains new recruit 

The Judgement Day will collide with a new version of The Club this weekend at Hell in a Cell, after months of issues between the two teams.

Edge initially defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania as Damian Priest first joined The Judgement Day. Rhea Ripley was then on-hand to help The Rated-R Superstar pick up the win at WrestleMania Backlash, before Finn Balor and Liv Morgan joined Styles' side.

The WWE Hall of Famer is expected to unveil a new recruit this weekend at Hell in a Cell and there could be an interesting betrayal in order for this to happen.

#5. The Club defeats The Judgement Day at Hell in a Cell

The Judgement Day has been able to take advantage of the numbers game for several months, with AJ Styles taking the brunt of the abuse. Styles has since been able to join forces with Finn Balor and Liv Morgan and finally this weekend both sides will be even.

This is the best chance for The Club to come out on top against Edge's new stable and given that Styles and Balor have worked together in the past, this could be enough to see them past The Judgement Day. It's unlikely that this will be a straightforward match or even a clean finish, but after two months of being beaten by Edge, Styles will be looking to even the score.

#4. Judgement Day comes out on top at Hell in a Cell

The Rated-R Superstar is considered to be one of the greatest heels in WWE history. He has been able to form his own faction in recent months and currently has Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at his beck and call. The former 11-time World Champion has already proved that he's one of the best of all time and he could further prove that this weekend if he's able to lead his team to victory.

Edge has only wrestled three matches so far in 2022 and has won them all, the WWE Hall of Famer has had help in every match and this weekend will likely see The Judgement Day gain a new member, who could then help them pick up another victory.

#3. Edge unveils a new recruit, who helps the team to victory at Hell in a Cell

Since WrestleMania, The Judgement Day has begun forming and Edge has teased that there could be more members to come. On social media, the Rated-R Superstar has teased the likes of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Bayley, Asuka, Ciampa, Simone Johnson, and many others. it's unclear who this final recruit will be but their debut will likely take place on Sunday Night.

At the past two premium live events, Edge has had a plan B which has allowed him to defeat AJ Styles. This weekend will be no different and the fourth addition to the team, whoever it may be, will be on hand to help his new stable to pick up the win.

#2. AJ Styles turns on Finn Balor and joins The Judgement Day at Hell in a Cell

AJ Styles has been putting up with abuse from Edge since the two men crossed paths at the 2020 Royal Rumble. The two men crossed paths once again earlier this year and Styles has since lost matches at both WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash.

The former world champion has to be thinking "if you can't beat them, join them" at this point, which could happen this weekend. Styles has thrived as a heel in WWE in the past and he could turn on Balor and Morgan this weekend, costing them the match before joining The Judgement Day in what would be one of the biggest swerves of the night.

#1. Finn Balor unleashes The Demon, and joins The Judgement Day at Hell in a Cell

Perhaps the most likely scenario here is that Finn Balor turns on Styles and Morgan and joins The Judgement Day. It's clear that Balor has a dark side and Edge has been able to speak to it recently. The Demon hasn't been seen for a long time and The Rated-R Superstar could now find a way to change this.

Balor's alter-ego was once one of the most popular stars in the company, and since he was defeated by Roman Reigns, Balor's demon has been locked away, but Edge could be the answer. Balor has had no direction on WWE TV recently and joining The Judgement day at Hell in a Cell could finally be a turning point for him.

