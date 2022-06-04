WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: 7 Last-minute predictions - Surprise WWE reunion, unpredictable betrayal, new Champion crowned 

WWE Hell in a Cell heads to Chicago this weekend in what may be one of the most underwhelming premium live events of the year.

As of writing, there are just seven matches on the card for the show, with no official kick-off show match announced.

The Undisputed WWE Universal, Undisputed Tag Team, SmackDown Women's, Intercontinental, and Women's Tag Team Championships are not scheduled to be defended.

Despite the lack of excitement surrounding tomorrow's event, there are several ways that the company can still make this a memorable event.

#7. Bobby Lashley defeats Omos and MVP

Omos and MVP have the advantage this weekend as the two men take on Bobby Lashley in a handicap match. Lashley has already defeated Omos one-on-one and knows MVP's playbook better than anyone, so this could be an easy outing for The All-Mighty.

This could also lead to a new story between Omos and MVP if the latter is to take the pin. MVP has been pushing Omos, but there would be a massive crack in their friendship if the former United States Champion was the man pinned on Sunday night and was able to cost his team the victory. Omos and MVP work well together, but it's always much more interesting when there's tension between two parties.

#6. Mustafa Ali becomes United States Champion

Theory and The Miz have been working closely together in recent weeks, but there is nothing more envious than someone who has potential. The Miz is reaching the end of his WWE career and it's hard to imagine that he's happy that someone like Theory could be taking his spotlight.

Ali isn't as problematic as Theory for the A-Lister and it will be interesting to see if Ali is able to take advantage of The Miz interfering in this match to win his first-ever United States Championship. A feud between Miz and Theory will definitely be more intriguing than a partnership between the two men.

#5. Seth Rollins defeats Cody Rhodes inside Hell in a Cell

It was believed that the issues between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were resolved at WrestleMania Backlash. However the feud looks set to continue locked inside Hell in a Cell.

Rollins has quite the history inside Satan's Structure and it's hard to believe that he will be defeated for a third time against Rhodes. Hell in a Cell would be the perfect place for the former world champion to finally step up and put an end to the American Nightmare.

#4. Bray Wyatt makes his return to reunite with Alexa Bliss

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE almost a year ago and his recent tweets have led to the assumption that he could be making his return. Wyatt and Bliss were part of a feud before his release and may have unfinished business.

The former Women's Champion has since been in limbo and with no match at Hell in a Cell, nothing is stopping Wyatt from making his return and taking Bliss back. While the two stars were working together they were the most popular stars in the company, this could easily be recreated as part of WWE's most shocking event of the year.

#3. Bianca Belair retains the RAW Women's Championship

The EST of WWE has dominated the red brand for most of her main roster career. Belair has defeated Becky Lynch in the past and could easily do that again this weekend at Hell in a Cell.

Whilst this wasn't WWE's original plan for Belair's title defense, it's clear that the Champion is set to be pushed as one of the best performers on the roster moving forward, and this would include being able to overcome Asuka and Becky Lynch.

This would be the perfect time for Bayley to make her return since the triple threat rules mean that there would be no disqualification and Bayley would then be able to create her own narrative at the end of the match.

#2. Elias appears and helps his brother defeat Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell

Ezekiel has had to contend with abuse from Kevin Owens for several months now, and has even undertaken a DNA and lie detector test. This was seemingly not enough to prove that he is not his brother Elias.

The best way for Ezekiel to pick up the win on Sunday night would be for Elias to appear on the big screen, distract Kevin Owens and then allow Ezekiel to get the rollup. It would also finally prove once and for all that Ezekiel isn't Elias.

#1. Finn Balor betrays The Club and Joins The Judgement Day at Hell in a Cell

Finn Balor will team up with Liv Morgan and AJ Styles this weekend at Hell in a Cell, and it appears that the next member of Judgement Day could be revealed. Edge has teased a whole host of names in recent weeks, including former and current superstars.

Balor is one of the stars who was teased and it's believed that he is the most likely to join the group. Edge would then be able to control his Demon character, which hasn't been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns last year. In order for Balor to join Edge's new stable, the former Universal Champion would have to turn on AJ Styles and become a heel, much like Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

