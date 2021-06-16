WWE Hell in a Cell - 5 Possible Surprises- Major return, Big heel turn, Brock Lesnar confronts his next opponent?

WWE Hell in a Cell is only a few days away, and to say that it's as highly-anticipated as other pay-per-views would be a lie. The build-up for most matches has been lackluster, and well, tickets are sold before the bell rings, as they say.

That said, there's no reason why WWE Hell in a Cell may not have its own share of surprises. The company will want to ramp things up considering there are plans to go back on the road again.

We will share our own list of WWE Hell in a Cell surprise and we invite you to do the same in the comments below. As always, feel free to share any thoughts, positive or negative in the comments section about the current product, this article, or just about anything.

#5 At WWE Hell in a Cell 2021, The Fiend returns

Where is Bray Wyatt now? This is a question that has been asked since WrestleMania and various explanations have been offered. While he's been away, Alexa Bliss has taken on the mantle of the in-house scary person, pretty much adopting Bray Wyatt's gimmick.

WWE Raw when Bray Wyatt returns: pic.twitter.com/qBsM9qWR7b — Gerber Black (@GerberBlack1) June 8, 2021

When Alexa Bliss takes on Shayna Baszler, the lights could go out and The Fiend could return to cost Bliss her big match! This is only fair since it was Alexa Bliss who cost Bray Wyatt his match at WrestleMania 37.

For Bray Wyatt to return to the roster at WWE Hell in a Cell would bolster it immensely since RAW has been rocked by Braun Strowman's departure. WWE needs a top guy immediately to get out of the stalemate that is Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre. Bray Wyatt fits the bill perfectly and could add a new flavor to the brand that's been missing for a while.

