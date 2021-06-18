5 things that must happen at WWE Hell in a Cell: Surprising victory for former champion; Massive return

WWE's Hell in a Cell is just a few nights away, and the company has built some major rivalries for the pay-per-view.

Rhea Ripley will have a chance to redeem herself as she defends the RAW Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair. Flair defeated Ripley for the NXT Championship at WrestleMania 36, and The Nightmare will be looking for payback.

Drew McIntyre will get a final shot at the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley in Hell in a Cell. Bayley will look to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Bianca Belair after getting the better of her a few times.

One of the biggest matches of the night will see Rey Mysterio challenge Roman Reigns inside Hell in a Cell. Rey has already made it clear that he may not win against The Tribal Chief. But he's out to teach Reigns a lesson for laying his hands on Dominik Mysterio.

Take a look at the five things that must happen at WWE Hell in a Cell this year.

#5 Alexa Bliss must take control of Reginald at WWE Hell in a Cell

Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler will compete in a one-on-one match at WWE Hell in a Cell.

After costing Baszler and Nia Jax a few matches, Bliss was confronted by The Queen of Spades. However, things didn't go too well for Baszler, as stomping on Lilly turned her world upside down.

At Hell in a Cell, Baszler will likely come out for her match with Nia Jax by her side. WWE must allow Bliss to summon Reginald somehow and get him to take down Jax on her behalf.

She must then go on to pick up a surprising victory over the former NXT Women’s Champion. Baszler is a top superstar on RAW, and a victory over her will allow Bliss to start climbing up the ladder once again.

Reginald seemed to be under Bliss's spell for a little while on RAW, and he could end up joining her following the match at Hell in a Cell. It's unfortunate that The Goddess has been kept away from the ring for such a long time.

Bliss’ bizarre gimmick and the storyline seemed to be going nowhere up until recently. A few victories could help her get back on track right away. She could start performing in the ring more frequently rather than just appearing in segments.

It now looks like The Goddess could take control of Reginald and the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. This will allow her to form a villainous faction of her own, and also give Reginald a chance to become an in-ring performer.

The former RAW Women's Champion could further develop her gimmick with a few superstars by her side. The angle could take her all the way to the RAW Women’s Championship.

Edited by Daniel Wood