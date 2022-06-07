WWE Hell in a Cell Flops and Hits: Cody Rhodes fights through horrific injury, former world champion gets epic redemption (June 5th, 2022)

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 is in the history books. The show featured two title matches, but none of the championships changed hands. The opening and closing bouts of the night saw top WWE superstars deliver jaw-dropping performances to cap off incredibly entertaining rivalries.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from Hell in a Cell. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Hit at Hell in a Cell: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes walked through Hell in his match against Seth Rollins

The main event of Hell in a Cell saw Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins tear down the house in an epic final encounter inside the monstrous structure. The American Nightmare sustained a horrific injury while lifting weights prior to his match. Despite suffering from a torn pectoral, he decided to compete in the match against Rollins and delivered an unbelievable performance.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The Architect lost both their previous matches in this feud and was hoping to get back at his rival in the third bout. Rollins continuously targeted Rhodes' right side, hoping to capitalize on the latter's pre-existing injury.

But The American Nightmare was in no mood to accept defeat. He fought valiantly in the main event and ultimately emerged victorious on the back of several maneuvers that he borrowed from Triple H.

Rhodes deserves every plaudit in the book for his incredible in-ring efforts. And while we credit superstars for their work, Seth Rollins deserves equal praise for constructing an entertaining narrative while simultaneously keeping his opponent safe during their brutal match.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Cody was brave enough to step inside Hell in a Cell, and Rollins was selfless in keeping the lion's share of the pressure on himself. Together, they were nothing short of brilliant at the recently concluded premium live event.

Years down the line, WWE fans will remember Cody Rhodes' poetic return to the company and his compelling feud with Seth Rollins. But The Architect should be equally appreciated for his role in orchestrating this unforgettable rivalry.

#2 Hit at WWE Hell in a Cell: Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair proved her mettle inside the ring

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The opening match of Hell in a Cell saw Bianca Belair put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Becky Lynch and Asuka in a triple threat match. The EST of WWE had a huge challenge ahead of her as she meticulously fought against the odds to retain her gold.

Both Asuka and Becky Lynch came close to ending the match in their favor but couldn't get the better of the champion. An opportunistic Lynch tried to capitalize on other superstars' finishers throughout the match.

The match's closing moments saw Big Time Becks hit Asuka with the Manhandle Slam, following which Belair sneakily eliminated Becky from the ring. Before Lynch could make her way into the squared circle, Belair pinned the Empress of Tomorrow and sealed her victory.

Contrary to the characteristic gullible babyfaces in WWE, Belair beat her biggest rival in her own game and established herself as an intelligent champion. Overall, all three superstars deserve credit for putting up an excellent match to kickstart the show.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

#3 Hit at WWE Hell in a Cell: Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley deserves a big push in WWE

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley stepped inside the ring to face MVP and Omos in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. The All-Mighty was in desperate need of redemption at Hell in a Cell as he hoped to end his feud with Omos.

Not to forget, he wanted revenge against MVP for the latter's betrayal. Lashley fought hard against the odds to emerge victorious and establish himself as a top babyface in the process.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

It was great to see the WWE Universe cheer for the former world champion as he picked apart the team of MVP and Omos. Despite little assistance from Cedric Alexander, Lashley gets full credit for his convincing victory.

Interestingly, he also hinted at his aim to go after the championship during his post-match celebration. He will make for an exciting challenger against Roman Reigns, especially when he returns as a hero to the world championship picture.

#4 Flop at WWE Hell in a Cell: One HIAC match

Another Hell in a Cell match should have been on the card.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Hell in a Cell 2022 had good matches, but the overall show seemed underwhelming. The premium live event could have used at least one more Hell in a Cell match.

The RAW Women's Championship and the main event were the two best bouts of the night. Without taking any credit from the aforementioned in-ring encounters, it seems necessary to point out that the popular stipulation involving the hellacious steel structure deserves more hype.

However, this criticism can be chalked up to lazy writing from the creative team over the last few weeks. Another title match inside the Cell or any other bout would have required a compelling narrative leading up to the show, but that didn't happen.

It makes us wonder if WWE should leave HIAC matches as standalone encounters on other shows to avoid the risk of undermining the excitement that usually surrounds the stipulation.

#5 Honourable mention from Hell in a Cell: MVP's diss track

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

While the show had multiple impressive performances, it would be borderline criminal to end our list without mentioning MVP's diss track against Bobby Lashley. The bar is at an all-time low with today's mumble rappers pretending to rhyme words, but MVP casually dropped a banger in a promo.

The lyrical genius of his rap, coupled with a sound beat, colorfully described the history of Hurt Business and the eventual betrayal. You might excuse the exaggeration if you realize that at this point, it would take anything to make Omos seem interesting. Thus, MVP's rap did a great job at drawing the viewer's attention. He is indeed a master of storytelling.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The point is that MVP has spent the last couple of years helping talents on RAW. His diss track is one of the many examples of his efforts to make all his allies look compelling on the screen.

He has done the same for Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin in the past. If there is anyone who can make Omos a marketable character, it's MVP who stays true to his name. It would be fair to say that he is a legend who deserves a separate nod of appreciation for his recent work on RAW.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far