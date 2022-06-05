WWE Hell in a Cell - 2 Heel turns and 2 face turns that could rock the show

WWE Hell in a Cell is one of those Premium Live Events that MJF may describe as 'mid'. There is very little excitement around the card and it does not help that the biggest draw for the company, Roman Reigns, will not be a part of the event.

That said, several storylines could emerge from WWE Hell in a Cell that we shall touch upon in this article. We shall focus on two heel turns and two face turns; two incredible elements of wrestling that do not exist in any other sport. Imagine your favorite soccer player suddenly taking out his own teammate or your favorite baseball player using his bat on the referee.

Feel free to weigh in on the heel and face turns mentioned. Also, if you want to name some of your own, do so!

#2 Beth Phoenix turns heel and joins Judgment Day

Could Beth Phoenix return at WWE Hell in a Cell and align with her husband in Judgment Day? Imagine what a powerhouse tag team unit she could form with Rhea Ripley!

We know that Phoenix can still go, and that like her husband, she still loves the business. She could truly be an invaluable addition to the faction.

#2 Omos gets annoyed by MVP and turns face in the process

Miscommunications are frequent in the world of sports entertainment. Could we see a miscue between MVP and Omos, two men that are not used to teaming up regularly? If so, it could lead to Omos destroying his manager and becoming a good guy at last. Vince McMahon has always been a fan of the gentle giant trope (since Andre the Giant) and Omos certainly does fit the bill.

#1 Asuka turns heel at WWE Hell in a Cell after winning the title dirty

Asuka has always used the green mist to pick up big wins against heel opponents. If she uses it against a beloved babyface like Bianca Belair, that could lay the foundation for a heel turn.

At WWE Hell in a Cell this weekend, she could unleash her dark side and embark on a brand new villainous journey! Heel Asuka would be absolutely awesome considering how little we have seen of her in such a role.

#1 Kevin Owens turns face when Sami Zayn completely destroys him

Kevin Owens is the heir apparent to Stone Cold Steve Austin, one of the most entertaining and charismatic WWE Superstars on the roster. That said, he recently had a fallout with Sami Zayn that could play out in a big way at WWE Hell in a Cell and lead to a full-fledged feud thereafter.

As he's taking on Ezekiel, could Sami Zayn decide to show up and destroy his former best friend? He could justify this action to Roman Reigns by saying he did this to impress him. This could lead Kevin Owens to turn face, engage in a feud with Sami Zayn and eventually step up to The Tribal Chief himself.

