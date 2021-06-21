WWE Hell in a Cell Results: Controversial defeat for top champ; Leading superstar's future thrown in doubt

WWE Hell in a Cell kicked off with the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and former champ Bayley. The kickoff show saw Natalya defeat Mandy Rose in a singles match before we headed to the main card.

.@NatbyNature and @WWE_MandyRose both look to make a statement in a HARD-HITTING match on the WWE #HIAC Kickoff! 👊🔥 pic.twitter.com/7gi9Acjxzl — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2021

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match inside Hell in a Cell

Bayley was sent outside by the champ early on and they went for a couple of steel chairs but Bianca managed to avoid the early attacks. Belair used her braid to attack and Bayley blocked it with a chair before being sent into the corner.

Bayley managed to get a near fall and Bianca looked to have hurt her arm which her challenger tried to take advantage of. The multi-time WWE Women's Champion brought the steel steps in the ring and trapped Bianca's hair under her feet but the champ managed to reverse and get out.

Bayley tied Bianca's hair to the bottom rope but the champ still managed to dodge a big move and untie it. Bayley was in trouble outside the ring and she bit the champ, making her back off.

Bayley used kendo sticks on the champ before hitting a sunset flip powerbomb into the cell wall. Bayley set up kendo sticks between the ring and the cell before Bianca put her through them for a near fall.

Bayley used a chair to hurt Bianca's arm and tied her hair to the chair before missing a knee strike. Bianca freed herself and tied her hair onto Bayley's arm, using it like a bull rope to beat her up.

Bayley tried to escape the cell but the WWE Women's Champion kicked her into it before Bayley dragged a ladder out and attacked the champ with it. Bayley used the ladder in the ring and the champ rolled out before the pin.

