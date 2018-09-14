WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: 3 Matches that could be added to the event

Sourav Mahanty

Hell in a Cell will take place this Sunday

Hell in a Cell is one of WWE's most highly anticipated events in a long time. The creative team has done a fantastic job of creating intriguing storylines and building up hype going into the event.

Eight matches have been already advertised for the show including six Championship bouts. But even then, there are a lot of major stars who are to be announced to be on the show.

Superstars like Finn Balor, Nakamura and Asuka are facing the prospect of potentially missing the show if the WWE doesn't manage to spots for them on the card quickly.

So let us take a look at three matches that might still be added to the Hell in a Cell card.

#3 US Title Open Challenge: Shinsuke Nakamura vs Harper

Nakamura is the current United States Champion

Over the past several weeks, Nakamura has been used as a pawn in the feud between Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy.

And while Orton and Hardy will meet inside the Hell in a Cell structure on Sunday, Nakamura finds himself without an opponent despite being the current United States Champion.

The WWE could solve this problem by having Nakamura host his own US Title Open Challenge. Such a segment could slide in seamlessly in between two matches on the main card.

Nakamura's opponent should be former Tag Team Champion, Luke Harper. Since Rowan's injury, Harper has been off television without a partner to work with. But he remains one of WWE's most talented in-ring workers and could put on a terrific match with Nakamura if given the chance.

It would also help get Nakamura on the show and if everything goes to plan, the Nakamura US Title Open Challenge might even hit it off with the WWE Universe.

